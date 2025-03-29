Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 29 (ANI): Under the leadership of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state has achieved 100 per cent tap water coverage in SC dominated rural areas under the Jal Jeevan Mission, as per a release.

To accomplish this, the state government laid a 6,000 km long pipeline at a cost of Rs 412 crore, ensuring access to clean drinking water through tap connections for more than 68,000 SC households.

A key contributor to this achievement has been WASMO (Water and Sanitation Management Organization), a state-run body under the Water Distribution Department. WASMO works closely with rural water committees to develop internal water supply plans, ensuring that every SC household receives a functional tap connection.

To achieve a 100 per cent tap water supply in SC-dominated rural areas, the Gujarat Government took a sensitive initiative by waiving the 10 per cent community cost contribution included in the total project cost.

The state government fully bore this expense, ensuring that economically weaker families do not face any additional financial burden and can easily access clean drinking water.

Under the leadership of CM Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat government is prioritizing the empowerment of marginalized communities. Ensuring a 100 per cent tap water supply in all SC-dominated areas of the state is a strong testament to this commitment. It reflects the state's resolve for inclusive development and enhancing the quality of life.

The mission aims to provide every rural household, especially those belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities, with a functional tap connection delivering 55 liters per person per day (lpcd) of BIS:10500 standard clean drinking water. To prioritize SC-dominated rural areas, 10 per cent weightage has been given in the JJM fund allocation

Notably, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is rapidly advancing toward a universal water supply. In this context, providing clean drinking water to SC families under the Jal Jeevan Mission is not just an expansion of basic infrastructure but also a significant step toward social equality and rural development.

Under PM Modi's guidance, the country has achieved a significant milestone under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). Since August 2019, the Government of India, in collaboration with states, has been implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), which has also incorporated the previous National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP).

This achievement marks an important step toward ensuring water as a fundamental right and an essential resource for every citizen. The Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, V. Somanna, shared this information recently in the Lok Sabha.

According to Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna, as of March 17, 2025, out of more than 215 Lakh rural households in SC-dominated rural areas, more than 172 Lakh households (80.12 per cent) have received tap water connections.

Today, more than 172 lakh Scheduled Caste (SC) households in rural India now have access to clean drinking water through tap connections. (ANI)

