Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 27(ANI): As part of heightened security measures for the 148th Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad, the Crime Branch has deployed anti-drone guns developed by Bangalore-based AXISCADES Aerospace & Technologies Pvt Ltd to monitor the 16-km procession route, officials said on Friday.

According to officials, the advanced equipment is designed to detect and jam unauthorised drones, ensuring that only drones authorised by the administration remain operational along the yatra route.

Speaking to ANI, Prashant Sharma, Anti-Drone Gun Operator at AXISCADES, said, "This technology is a detection and jamming unit for drones. We have supplied 100 of these units to the Indian Army Northern Command. It was successfully used in Operation Sindoor... We add the department's drones to our list. Other drones are highlighted in red colour (in our cameras), so we ask the official whether to jam them or not."

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees participated in the procession on the occasion of Ashadhi Bij (Kutchi New Year) in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Officials said that the deployment of the anti-drone system is part of broader efforts to ensure safety during one of the city's major religious events, which draws massive crowds each year.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi also spoke to ANI about the scale of the security arrangements in place.

"Lakhs of devotees come for Darshan during the Rath Yatra along its 16-km route. More than 23,800 security personnel have been deployed. A few elephants lost control this morning, but within minutes, forest officials, the police team, and the AMC managed to bring the situation under control. Forest and medical teams are present with all the elephants," he said.

Meanwhile,the grand annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced in Odisha's Puri on Friday, as thousands of devotees began pulling the majestic chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, amid chants, drumbeats, and spiritual fervour.

Following the completion of key rituals, including the sacred 'Chhera Pahanra' (sweeping ceremony) performed by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the deities were ceremonially placed on their respective chariots -- Nandighosha, Taladhwaja, and Darpadalana.

With the blowing of conch shells and rhythmic beating of cymbals and mridangas, the pulling of the chariots began along the Grand Road (Bada Danda), marking the start of the deities' annual journey.

The 'Chhera Pahanra' is one of the most significant customs of the Rath Yatra, symbolising humility and equality before the divine.

During the ritual, the Gajapati Maharaja, the erstwhile King of Puri and chief servitor of Lord Jagannath, swept around the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra with a golden broom, sprinkling sandalwood water and flowers, and invoking blessings to purify the path of the divine journey.

Dressed in traditional attire, the Gajapati Maharaja arrived in a royal procession from the Puri royal palace to the Grand Road, where the deities were placed on their respective chariots. His ceremonial act represents the deep intertwining of royalty and devotion in Jagannath culture. (ANI)

