Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 16 (ANI): In a pioneering initiative aimed at improving the health and well-being of tribal communities, Gujarat has become the first state in the country to launch a Tribal Genome Sequencing Project, Minister of Tribal Development Dr Kuber Dindor announced during a high-level dialogue held in Gandhinagar, according to a statement issued by the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The session was chaired by Dr Kuber Dindor, Minister of Tribal Development, and Kunwarji Halpati, State Minister for Tribal Development, and focused on the execution and significance of the Tribal Genome Project.

The minister noted that this project will serve as a bridge between science and tradition, marking a new milestone toward a healthier and more prosperous future for tribal communities. He emphasised that the project will be instrumental in the health and welfare of tribal populations. The initiative will be implemented by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) and will involve genome sequencing of 2,000 individuals from various tribal communities across 17 districts of Gujarat.

Through this project, it will be possible to identify genetic markers for natural immunity, cancer, and hereditary diseases such as sickle cell anaemia and thalassemia. Additionally, it will enable the integration of individual health profiles with targeted healthcare services.

Experts participating in the session discussed the vital role of genomic data in improving the health of tribal communities. They highlighted that the Tribal Genome Project is not merely a scientific effort, but a focused mission to bring long-term improvement in tribal health. The project will utilise cutting-edge technologies at every stage -- from sample collection and physical storage to data analysis.

It is worth noting that in the financial year 2025-26, the Government of Gujarat approved a project titled "Creation of Reference Genome Database for Tribal Population in Gujarat." This initiative aims to establish a comprehensive genome reference database for Gujarat's tribal communities, addressing the current gap in genomic data for this population.

The session was attended by Members of Parliament and MLAs from Gujarat's tribal regions, along with Principal Secretary, Department of Science and Technology Mona Khandhar; Principal Secretary, Tribal Development Department; Shahmeena Hussain; Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dr. Vikrant Pandey; Mission Director of GSBTM Shri Digvijaysinh Jadeja; Director of GBRC Prof. Chaitanya Joshi, and Director of Tribal Development Ashish Kumar, along with scientists and representatives from tribal communities. (ANI)

