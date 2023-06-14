Tapi (Gujarat) [India], June 14 (ANI): The bridge over Mindhola River on the road connecting Maipur and Degama villages in Vyara Tehsil of Gujarat's Tapi district collapsed on Wednesday.

According to the officials, about 15 villages have been affected by the bridge's collapse.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Hindu Outfits Impose Prohibitory Orders in Purola Town Ahead of 'Mahapanchayat' Over Alleged 'Love Jihad' Cases.

Executive Engineer Nirav Rathod said, "The construction work of the bridge started in 2021, which cost Rs 2 crore. The reason for the bridge's collapse will be ascertained after getting the investigation done by the experts."

More details on the incident are awaited.

Also Read | Girl Pushed Out of Running Train in Bihar! Man Pushes Girlfriend From Speeding Train in Nalanda, Manhunt Launched.

Recently, in Bihar, the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge collapsed in Bhagalpur. The bridge was constructed to link Bhagalpur and Khagaria districts over the river Ganges. It involved a cost of over Rs 1,770 crore and was supposed to be completed by 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)