A bridge connecting two villages in Tapi district of Gujarat has collapsed. The collapsed bridge was built over Mindhola river. While the bridge would connect Maipur and Degama villages in Tapi's Vyara talluka, its collapse has affected nearly 15 villages. Speaking in the bridge collapse, Executive Engineer Nirav Rathod said: "The construction work of the bridge started in 2021, which cost Rs 2 crore. The reason for the collapse of the bridge will be ascertained after getting the investigation done by the experts." Morbi Bridge Tragedy: Gujarat Police Submit 1,262-Page Charge Sheet, Oreva Group Director Jaysukh Patel Named Prime Accused.

Bridge Collapse in Gujarat:

गुजरात: तापी के व्यारा तहसील के मायपुर और देगामा गांव को जोड़ने वाली सड़क पर मिंधोला नदी पर बना पुल टूटा। पुल के टूटने से करीब 15 गांव प्रभावित हुए हैं। कार्यपालक इंजीनियर नीरव राठौड़ ने बताया, "पुल के निर्माण का कार्य 2021 में शुरू हुआ था, जिसकी लागत 2 करोड़ रुपए है। एक्सपर्ट… pic.twitter.com/RF76hsfPmB — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)