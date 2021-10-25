Kutch (Gujarat) [India], October 25 (ANI): The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Monday arrested a Border Security Force (BSF) constable from the Gandhidham of Gujarat's Kutch district for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistan.

ATS Deputy SP BM Chavda said, "A BSF constable Mohammad Sajjad, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri has been held from Gandhidham for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistan."

Also Read | Fuel Price Hike: Hundreds of Petrol Pumps in Rajasthan Shut Indefinitely Over Rise in Petrol, Diesel Prices.

Chavda further added, "He went to Pakistan and stayed there for 46 days before joining the BSF. He used to send information on WhatsApp."

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | HSSC MPHW Result 2021 Declared, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at hssc.gov.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)