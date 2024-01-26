Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], January 26 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) Gujarat Inspector General Abhishek Pathak unfurled the national flag at the Nadabet Indo-Pak Border in Banaskantha district on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

On the occasion, BSF IG extended greetings and said, "Today on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. I extend my congratulations to everyone. A parade was held here in Nadabet. A bike rally was also organised here."

Earlier in the day, President Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

On her arrival at Kartavya Path, she was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade witnessed the participation of around 13,000 special guests, an initiative aimed at providing an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage 'Jan Bhagidari' (public involvement) at the event.

As many as 16 states and Union Territories also displayed their heritage diversity through cultural performances and tableaux.

President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the Kartavya Path in the traditional buggy, which made a comeback at the event after 40 years.

A French military contingent also participated in the Republic Day parade. (ANI)

