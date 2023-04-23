Kutch (Gujarat) [India], April 23 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 10 packets of charas from Ibrahim Peer Bet off the Jakhau coast, officials said on Sunday.

According to the officials, a joint team of BSF and NIU recovered 10 packets of charas from Ibrahim Peer Bet, about 15 km from the Jakhau coast of Bhuj on April 23. Each packet weighs approximately 1 kilogram.

Also Read | Archana Verma, Samajawadi Party’s Mayoral Candidate From Shahjahanpur, Joins BJP.

"'Afghan Product' is also printed on them and packed together in a blue plastic bag," added BSF officials.

The officials also informed that this is the sixth recovery since the recovery of the first consignment on April 12.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi to Hold Road Show in Mangaluru on April 27.

"This is the sixth recovery and 27 packets have been recovered in search operations launched since the recovery of the first consignment on April 12," said BSF officials.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)