Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel chairs the first Cabinet meeting after the reshuffle (Photo/ANI)

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 17 (ANI): Gujarat's newly constituted Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, was sworn in on Friday. The ceremony saw the induction of 21 new ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi.

This comes after the Gujarat Cabinet had undergone a significant reshuffle, with all 16 ministers, except Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, resigning on Thursday. The Cabinet includes several new faces, such as Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, and Harsh Sanghvi, a prominent young leader from Surat.

Also Read | 'India to Be Maoist Terror-Free Soon': PM Narendra Modi Declares Scourge of Maoist Terrorism in Country Nearing Its End.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by BJP president JP Nadda and Governor Acharya Devvrat. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel oversees the General Administration, Administrative Reforms, and Training departments, among others.

Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi got Home, Police Housing, Jail, Border Security, Gram Rakshak Dal, Civil Defence, Prohibition and Excise, Transport, Law and Justice, Sports and Youth Services and other departments Minister Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai gets Finance, Urban Development and Urban Housing Minister Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel gets Energy and Petrochemicals, Panchayat and Rural Housing, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja gets Primary, Secondary and Adult Education.

Also Read | Deepotsav 2025: Saryu River in Ayodhya to Resonate With Maha Aarti, Aims to Create New Record.

The Cabinet reflects the state's diversity, with representation from various communities, including Patidars, OBCs, SCs, and STs. Three women leaders have also been inducted into the Cabinet.

Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi said that all ministers would start taking charge from tomorrow.

"All ministers will start taking charge from tomorrow. Today in the cabinet, the Chief Minister of Gujarat congratulated all the new ministers... The Chief Minister also mentioned the day-and-night hard work of the former ministers and expressed gratitude to them," Sanghavi told reporters.

"The Chief Minister congratulated the Sports Department. Under their guidance, the state government is moving forward to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad," he added.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel chaired the Cabinet after the oath-taking ceremony.

The line-up features several new and returning faces, including Rivaba Jadeja, Pravinbhai Mali, Rushikesh Patel, Darshna Vaghela, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Arjun Modhwadia, Parshottam Solanki, Jitendra Vaghani, Praful Pansheriya, Kanu Desai, and Swarup Thakor.

MLA Rivaba Jadeja is the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja.

Harsh Sanghvi, a former Minister of State for Home in Gujarat, is a prominent young leader from Surat. He is 40.

Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted Deputy Chief Minister and Ministers in the Council of Ministers under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Jitendrabhai Vaghani, Nareshbhai Patel, Arjunbhai Modhwadia, Dr Pradyumanbhai Vaja, and Ramanbhai Solanki took the oath of office and secrecy as Cabinet Ministers.

Ishwarsinh Patel, Prafullbhai Pansheriya, and Manisha Vakil took the oath as Ministers of State (Independent Charge).

Kantilal Amrutiya, Rameshbhai Katara, Darshanaben Vaghela, Kaushikbhai Vekariya, Pravinkumar Mali, Dr Jayrambhai Gamit, Trikambhai Chhanga, Kamleshbhai Patel, Sanjaysinh Mahida, PC Baranda, Swaroopji Thakor, and Rivaba Jadeja as Ministers of State.

Kanubhai Desai, Rushikeshbhai Patel, and Kunwarjibhai Bavaliya have been retained as cabinet ministers, and Parshottambhai Solanki has been appointed Minister of State.

A release stated that the oath-taking ceremony was also attended by Gujarat State BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma, Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and CR Patil, MPs, MLAs, office-bearers of the organisation, senior leaders, saints, and leaders from various sections of society.

The new Gujarat government comprised eight Cabinet ministers, two Ministers of State with independent charge, and six Ministers of State.

Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja is the Founder and Managing Trustee of Matrushakti Charitable Trust. She is actively involved in activities related to girls' education, women's empowerment, and implementation of various central and state government schemes to reach the community.

Jitendrabhai Savjibhai Vaghani, who took the oath as a Cabinet Minister, was an active member of the 13th and 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly. During the 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Vaghani served as the Minister of Primary, Secondary and Adult, Higher and Technical Education, Science and Technology Department from 16th September 2021 to 9th December 2022.

In addition, as a member of the 15th Assembly, he has been active as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly since April 20, 2023.

The new ministers will focus on governance, development, and welfare schemes, with an emphasis on hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)