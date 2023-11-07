India News | Gujarat-cadre IPS Officer V Chandrasekhar Appointed CBI Joint Director

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Gujarat-cadre IPS officer V Chandrasekhar was on Tuesday appointed as the joint director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to a personnel ministry order.

Chandrasekhar, a 2000-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, had also served in the central probe agency as the superintendent of police and deputy inspector general.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment to the post of joint director, CBI for a period of five years, the order said.

