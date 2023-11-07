India News | Gujarat-cadre IPS Officer V Chandrasekhar Appointed CBI Joint Director

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Gujarat-cadre IPS officer V Chandrasekhar was on Tuesday appointed as the joint director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to a personnel ministry order.

Agency News PTI| Nov 07, 2023 10:54 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Gujarat-cadre IPS Officer V Chandrasekhar Appointed CBI Joint Director
India | Representational Image

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Gujarat-cadre IPS officer V Chandrasekhar was on Tuesday appointed as the joint director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to a personnel ministry order.

Chandrasekhar, a 2000-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, had also served in the central probe agency as the superintendent of police and deputy inspector general.

Also Read | Prahlad Singh Patel Convoy Road Accident: Union Minister's Vehicle Hits Bike in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara District, One Killed, Three Kids Injured (Watch Videos).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment to the post of joint director, CBI for a period of five years, the order said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Agency News PTI| Nov 07, 2023 10:54 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Gujarat-cadre IPS Officer V Chandrasekhar Appointed CBI Joint Director
India | Representational Image

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Gujarat-cadre IPS officer V Chandrasekhar was on Tuesday appointed as the joint director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to a personnel ministry order.

Chandrasekhar, a 2000-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, had also served in the central probe agency as the superintendent of police and deputy inspector general.

Also Read | Prahlad Singh Patel Convoy Road Accident: Union Minister's Vehicle Hits Bike in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara District, One Killed, Three Kids Injured (Watch Videos).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment to the post of joint director, CBI for a period of five years, the order said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma