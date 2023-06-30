Visuals of the scene at the Navsari Underpass, Gujarat (Photo/ANI)

Navsari (Gujarat) [India], June 30 (ANI): Amid unrelenting monsoon showers in Gujatar, a car got stuck and submerged in a flooded underpass at Mandir Gam, Navsari on Friday.

The car and its four occupants were extricated with the help of the Fire department, with the locals, toom extending a helping hand.

Meanwhile, monsoon showers continued to pound the western state on Thursday, with the Navsari region reporting extensive waterlogging.

Earlier, on Thursday, top climate scientist Vijin Lal predicted heavy rainfall in Gujarat over the next two days.

"Heavy to very heavy rains will occur in Gujarat in the next two days. After two days, the intensity of the rainfall will reduce," he told ANI on Thursday.

The Met department had also forecast heavy rainfall in the South Gujarat region on June 29 and 30, adding that the intensity of rainfall will slow down from July 1 and thereafter.

The southwest monsoon is now at an advanced stage and is active in the country, the Met department stated, adding that several states are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days.

Naresh Kumar, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Thursday, said, "Monsoon is in its advanced stage and active. We can see clouds over Konkan, Goa, central India, as well as the Northeast states.

"The low-pressure area from the northwest bay has now shifted to the central part of north Madhya Pradesh. In the coming two days, Madhya Pradesh may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. More than 12 cm of rain is expected," he said on Thursday.

He said that the winds will be strong on the west coast of the country due to low-pressure conditions.

He also predicted heavy rainfall in east and northeast India over the next five days.

"East and Northeast India is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next five days, due to moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal," the IMD scientist said on Thursday. (ANI)

