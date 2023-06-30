Indore, June 30: BSF personnel rescued six children and the driver of a school van in the nick of time here on Friday morning after the vehicle caught fire. The van, ferrying the students of a private school, caught fire outside the Central School of Weapons and Tactics of the Border Security Force, said deputy commissioner of police Aditya Mishra. Haryana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in A Revolving Restaurant At Panchkula’s Amravati Mall (Watch Video).

Short circuit was the probable cause, he told PTI. BSF jawans on the premises rushed to the rescue and pulled the children and driver out of the vehicle safely, he said. No one was hurt in the incident.

BSF Jawans Rescue Kids and Driver from Burning School Van (Watch Video):

VIDEO | School van catches fire due to short circuit in Indore. BSF jawans present at the spot rescue children. No one was injured in the incident. pic.twitter.com/WiScLWnx5F — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2023

A fire brigade team soon reached the spot and put out the flames, the DCP added. In the aftermath of this incident, school vans and buses in the city will be inspected thoroughly to ensure children's safety, Mishra said.