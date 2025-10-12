Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 12 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday inaugurated the 4.45 km road connecting the famous Jain pilgrimage site Mahudi with Pilvai, which has been converted into a four-lane road at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

With this four-lane development, devotees visiting the Mahudi pilgrimage site will experience better transportation facilities, along with savings in time and fuel. Moreover, the expansion of this key route connecting Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar with Vijapur will help reduce traffic congestion, according to a release issued by the state government.

Under the directions of the Chief Minister, the Roads and Buildings Department has adopted the approach of constructing cement concrete roads to strengthen and make the state's road network more sustainable, while also preventing road damage caused by rainwater during the monsoon season. Accordingly, this Mahudi-Pilvai road has also been built using high-quality and durable cement concrete.

This four-lane work was completed in 10 months, and its inauguration by the Chief Minister before the Diwali festivals will make transportation easier for the large number of pilgrims who will visit the Mahudi temple for worship on the upcoming Kali Chaudas.

A state-wide Vikas Saptah is being celebrated from October 7 to 15 to mark the completion of 24 years and the entry into the 25th year of Service, Dedication, and Good Governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As part of this Vikas Saptah, numerous development projects are being inaugurated across the state. The Chief Minister inaugurated the expansion work of the Mahudi-Pilvai road as part of this initiative.

On this occasion, Manasa MLA JS Patel, office bearers, dignitaries, and local residents were present. (ANI)

