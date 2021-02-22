Ahmedabad, Feb 22 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Secretary Anil Mukim was granted a service extension of six months by the Gujarat government on Monday.

Mukim, a 1985 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, will now serve as the CS till August-end, said a notification issued by the General Administration Department.

It said the state government had got the Centre's approval before granting the extension.

Mukim was appointed to the top post in November 2019, and in August last year, days ahead of his retirement, was given an extension till February.

