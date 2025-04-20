Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 20 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the 21st 'Samooh Lagnotsav' (mass wedding ceremony) of the Thakor community from Viramgam, Mandal, and Detroj-Rampura talukas, held in Ughroj village of Mandal taluka on Sunday, as per a release.

On this occasion, while blessing the newlywed couples for a happy married life, the Chief Minister remarked that the mantra given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi' -- is taking shape on the sacred soil of the Chuwala region.

Also Read | Shahjahanpur Shocker: Man Suspects Wife of Being Involved in Illicit Relationship, Throws Acid on Her, His 2 Daughters in UP Village.

The area, rich in cultural heritage, has landmarks like the Bahucharaji Temple, Rudatal Ganesh Temple, Ughroj Jain pilgrimage site, and Kunteshwar Mahadev Temple and is also emerging as a symbol of progress through rapid industrial development.

The Chief Minister further noted that the region's industrial growth has attracted people from various states across the country, who are now contributing to the realisation of the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

Also Read | 'Emotional Talks' Underway: Sanjay Raut on Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray Rapprochement Buzz.

The spirit of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, Sauno Prayas' is also being actively embodied here. Commending the organisers for hosting the mass wedding ceremony, he stated that when a community, society, or family unites with a selfless spirit of service and receives collective support, extraordinary milestones can be achieved, and today's event stands as a shining example of that.

He emphasised that such mass weddings promote harmony, unity, brotherhood, and social inclusiveness, while also adding momentum to the development of both the state and the nation.

Continuing his address, the Chief Minister highlighted that under the leadership of the PM, the Gujarat Thakor Koli Community Development Corporation was established to uplift the community. Over the past decade, the board has extended assistance exceeding Rs 181 crore to nearly 17,000 beneficiaries. It also supports the youth of the Thakor community in pursuing higher education.

Applauding the community's growing awareness and progressive mindset, the Chief Minister lauded the seven innovative social initiatives undertaken under the concept of 'Saptapadi'. He also urged everyone to embrace the nine resolutions outlined by the Prime Minister and actively contribute to the vision of building a Viksit Bharat.

On this occasion, Surendranagar MP Chandubhai Shihora extended his blessings to the newlywed couples for a joyful and prosperous married life. He noted that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, effective planning has ensured adequate irrigation facilities for the farmers of Saurashtra. He also acknowledged the growing awareness within the Thakor community regarding de-addiction efforts.

Urging community leaders to take initiative, he called for active participation in establishing educational complexes at every taluka headquarters and emphasised the importance of unity in driving the community forward.

Gandhinagar South MLA Alpesh Thakor, while extending his blessings to the newlyweds, remarked that under the leadership of Bhupendra Patel, farmers have consistently received strong support and cooperation from the government.

He added that today, a tangible sense of progress is evident across the state's districts, driven by inclusive and people-centric development initiatives in key sectors such as education, healthcare, and road infrastructure.

Viramgam MLA Hardik Patel, in his address, highlighted that under the guidance of the CM, consistent and ongoing development initiatives are being implemented across Viramgam, Detroj, and Mandal talukas. He also called upon the community to actively participate in the de-addiction campaign and lend their support to this important social cause.

Vijapur MLA C.J. Chavda and Thakor Saheb Dharmpalsinh of Katosan State also addressed the gathering on the occasion of the mass wedding, offering their heartfelt blessings to the newlywed couples. Community leader Khodaji Thakor delivered the welcome address, warmly greeting all those in attendance.

Notably, 71 couples embarked on their new journey of married life during this grand ceremony.

On this occasion, a large number of members from the Thakor community were present, including Khodaji Thakor, President of the Thakor community from Viramgam, Mandal, and Detroj-Rampura talukas; R.K. Thakor, General Secretary; social leader Bhaveshbhai Thakor; along with community elders, donors, leaders, members and office-bearers of various organizations and committees. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)