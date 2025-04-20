Shahjahanpur, April 20: Suspecting his wife of being involved in an illicit relationship, a man allegedly attacked her and his two daughters with acid in Tikri village here, officials said. The incident on Friday night left the three identified as 39-year-old Ramguni and her two daughters -- 16-year-old Neha and 23-year-old Rachita -- seriously injured. Meerut: Woman Battling Depression Following Husband’s Demise Mistakes Acid For Water, Dies After Consuming It.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Nagar, Devendra Kumar, said on Sunday that the victim resided in a rented house in Tikri village with her two daughters and a son, while her husband Ram Gopal lived in Shahabad Hardoi. "On Friday night, Ramguni and her daughters were asleep when her husband allegedly jumped over the wall, entered the house, and threw acid on them," the officer said.

At the time of the incident, Ramguni's son Ashu was staying with a friend. He subsequently filed a report against his father. The injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College Ashu told police that his father was an alcoholic and had sold his farmland in Shahabad area due to his addiction. Following this, Ramguni moved to Tikri village with her children. However, her husband suspected her fidelity and would frequently visit her. Gopal is absconding and is a search is underway to trace him.