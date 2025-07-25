Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 25 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated mobile medical units from Ahmedabad, developed with the support of the REC Foundation, Delhi, for tribal-dominated and remote districts, including Dang, Dahod, Sabarkantha, and Aravalli, a government release said on Friday.

As part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, this initiative has been launched to ensure healthcare services are provided at the doorstep in tribal areas.

Under the guidance of Gujarat Red Cross Chairman Ajay Patel and with the support of the REC Foundation, Delhi, each mobile medical van launched under this initiative is designated to serve over 100 patients daily. This setup aims to provide doorstep healthcare services to over 10,000 needy tribal residents each month.

Equipped with GPRS technology, each mobile medical van will have a trained team comprising a doctor, nurse, pharmacist, and driver. These vans will conduct medical check-ups and provide free medicines and treatment to unwell and needy tribal residents in local areas.

On the occasion of flagging off the mobile medical vans for healthcare services in tribal areas, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was accompanied by Gujarat Red Cross Chairman Ajay Patel, office bearers, and workers.

Through the mobile medical vans, essential healthcare guidance will be extended to tribal areas, along with awareness campaigns aimed at preventing diseases such as cervical cancer, breast cancer, thalassaemia, and sickle cell.

Notably, under the leadership of Ajay Patel, Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society, Gujarat State Branch, the state branch is actively conducting various health-oriented and assistance programs for social welfare and community upliftment.

The Indian Red Cross Society is one of the foremost humanitarian organisations, assisting in the field of healthcare and supporting people affected by natural and man-made disasters, thereby significantly alleviating human suffering. The Gujarat State Branch of the Indian Red Cross Society is among the most active state branches in the country. (ANI)

