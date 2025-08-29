Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday attended the Parna (completion of fasting) ceremony of Siddhitap devotees in Bhavanagar and flagged off the grand Procession.

In the presence of revered Gurubhagavants at the Jain Shwetambar Murtipujak Tap Sangh premises in Bhavnagar during Chaturmas, the Parna Mahotsav was organised to mark the completion of austerities by over 531 Siddhitap ascetics. On this occasion, the Chief Minister unfurled the ceremonial flag to commence the procession and extended his best wishes to the devotees.

The program commenced with the chanting of the Navkar Mahamantra.

CM received Vasakshep (wood powder) and blessings from the Jain Acharya and was felicitated by the leaders of the Bhavnagar Jain Shwetambar Murtipujak Tap Sangh.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that it was a rare privilege to have the darshan of so many ascetics together, noting that their presence itself is spiritually uplifting in our culture. He greeted ascetics and extended Michhami Dukkadam to the Sangh.

The event was attended by Union Minister of State Nimuben Bambhaniya, Mayor Bharat Barad, MLAs Jitu Vaghani, Sejal Pandya, Shivabhai Gohil, Standing Committee Chairman Raju Rabadiya, Deputy Mayor Mona Parekh, leaders Kumarbhai Shah, Digvijaysinh Gohil, Kishor Gurumukhani, along with representatives of the Bhavnagar Jain Shwetambar Murtipujak Tap Sangh, including Jayubhai Shah, Manish Kanadiya, Himanshu Shah, Sanjay Thar, Piyush Doshi, and Ramesh Shah.

Earlier on Thursday, an MoU was signed in Gandhinagar between Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) and Worldwide Media Private Limited in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for hosting the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025.

The agreement was signed by TCGL's Managing Director, Prabhav Joshi, and Rohit Gopakumar of Worldwide Media. Under the Cinematic Tourism Policy 2022, Gujarat has emerged as a hub for the film industry. Hosting the Filmfare Awards will be a landmark in this journey, as per the press release from the Gujarat CMO.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also unveiled the iconic Filmfare Trophy - the Black Lady. (ANI)

