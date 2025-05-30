Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting with the Consul General of Sweden (based in Mumbai) Sven Ostberg, along with representatives from around eleven Swedish companies and industrial leaders.

This meeting was organised to strengthen the Investor Facilitation Mechanism, which promotes investments and collaborations across various sectors between the Government of Gujarat and Sweden.

During the discussion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted that Gujarat continues to derive substantial benefits from the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He stated that Gujarat, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, has emerged as a policy-driven and proactive governance model, becoming the first choice for investors from India and abroad.

He mentioned that Gujarat provides such an encouraging, peaceful atmosphere and robust infrastructure that once people come to Gujarat for industrial investment, they do not consider any other place for investment.

CM outlined how Gujarat has assumed a leadership role under the guidance of the Prime Minister in key areas such as renewable energy and green growth. He assured the Swedish investors of the State Government's full support and cooperation in these sectors, along with the timely and appropriate resolution of all matters, whether minor or significant.

The Swedish industry leaders expressed their gratitude to CM Patel for the support extended by the State Government and conveyed their expectation that such dynamic cooperation would continue in the future as well.

Consul General Sven Ostberg stated that approximately 60 Swedish industries and companies currently operate in Gujarat across various sectors, providing employment opportunities to nearly 11,000 individuals.

He further noted that Swedish companies are actively contributing to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of "Make in India, Made for the World," and reiterated this point during his interaction with the Chief Minister.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Das; Principal Secretary of Industries Mamta Verma; Commissioner of Industries P. Swaroop; Secretary Dr Vikrant Pandey, and other senior officials. (ANI)

