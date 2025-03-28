Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 28 (ANI): inaugurated the "Nyay Abhyuday Techno-Legal Fest" organized by the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar on Friday, said an official statement.

While addressing and inspiring the young students at this three-day fest, the Chief Minister emphasized that Techno-Legal Fest 2025 is more than just a competition--it is a platform that reinforces the essence of justice.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: 5 Terrorists, 4 Policemen Killed in Kathua As Anti-Terrorist Operation Continues in Area.

He commended the organisers for hosting this impactful event, highlighting its dedication to youth capacity building, experiential learning, and skill development. Emphasizing its significance, he noted that such platforms empower young students to acquire new knowledge and articulate their ideas, the statement said.

Furthermore, he underscored that these events provide valuable insights into the application of laws in crucial domains such as data privacy, cybersecurity, and AI ethics--fields traditionally seen as technical but now deeply embedded in everyday life.

Also Read | Delhi Hoardings Case: FIR Lodged Against AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal for 'Misusing' Public Money, Court Told.

The Chief Minister appreciated the initiative taken by NFSU in Gujarat through this fest, equipping participants with legal knowledge to tackle challenges such as cyber threats, digital rights, artificial intelligence, and cross-border infiltration.

He also urged the youth to actively participate in social awareness campaigns like 'Catch the Rain,' 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' and the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' to contribute towards fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

In this three-day Techno-Legal Fest, a total of 61 teams comprising 200 students from across the country will participate.

The event will include awards for the best team, runner-up, best mooter, best memorial, and best researcher, with a total prize money of Rs 1 lakh.

On this occasion, NFSU Delhi Campus Director, Purvi Pokhariyal, stated that in today's techno-legal era, legal education must empower students with both legal expertise and the ability to navigate future digital challenges.

This program aims to shape a new generation of lawyers proficient in forensic science and law. As part of this initiative, the third NFSU National Technological Moot Court Competition and the first National Trial Advocacy Competition have been organized, offering students practical exposure to trial procedures, including case analysis, witness examination, and courtroom strategies.

The event was attended by J.M. Vyas, Vice-Chancellor of NFSU, along with university faculty members, students, and participants. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)