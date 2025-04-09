Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 9 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has increased the grant allocated to MLAs for developmental works in their constituencies by Rs 1 crore, aiming to accelerate the state's progress, contribute to national development, and further strengthen Gujarat's stature as a model of growth and good governance.

Aligning with CM Bhupendra Patel's decision, the existing annual grant of Rs 1.50 crore allocated to MLAs for essential local community development has been increased by Rs 1 crore. As a result, each MLA will now receive an enhanced annual grant of Rs 2.50 crore, according to a release.

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Collapse Update: Operation Intensified To Trace 6 Missing Persons in SLBC Tunnel in Nagarkurnool District (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister has also integrated a forward-looking approach into this grant allocation, encouraging MLAs to propel Water Conservation and Rainwater harvesting projects in their constituencies, thereby reinforcing the 'Catch the Rain' campaign inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Since 2018, Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan has been conducted annually across the state to ensure future water security by promoting rainwater harvesting and increasing groundwater levels. As part of this campaign, a wide range of water conservation activities, such as deepening of ponds, desilting of check dams, repair, maintenance and cleaning of canals and water streams, construction of earth embankments, and implementation of rainwater harvesting systems, are undertaken with active public participation.

Also Read | JEE Advanced Exam 2025: IIT Kanpur Begins Registration for Foreign National and OCI/PIO (F) Candidates, Apply Online at jeeadv.ac.in.

Owing to the campaign's success, over the past seven years, the state's water storage capacity has increased by approximately 1,19,144 lakh cubic feet, while generating employment equivalent to 199.60 lakh man-days.

This year, PM Modi has urged citizens across the nation to conserve every drop of water through the "Catch the Rain" campaign. Drawing inspiration from this visionary appeal, the state government, under the leadership of CM Bhupendra Patel, has embraced a people-centric approach, encouraging MLAs to proactively plan and implement additional rainwater conservation projects within their constituencies, the release added.

Accordingly, it has been mandated that Rs50 lakh from the developmental grant allocated to each MLA be specifically earmarked for water conservation and storage projects under the "Catch the Rain - Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan 2.0" within their respective constituencies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)