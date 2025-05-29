Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 29 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while initiating the state-wide 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', stated that this campaign will serve as a unique initiative to enhance agricultural production, promote farmer self-reliance, and foster indigenous produce.

In this context, he said that inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this campaign aims to bring about a revolutionary transformation in agriculture by integrating efforts such as value addition, farm mechanization, and natural farming through the use of timely technology in agriculture.

This campaign, organised by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare with support from ICAR, scientists from state Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and experts from agricultural universities, will be conducted nationwide from May 29 to June 12, according to the press release.

CM Patel launched the campaign in Gujarat from Anand Agricultural University on Thursday.

Under this campaign in Gujarat, an extensive plan has been formulated to directly reach more than 3.50 lakh farmers through 2951 clusters across 235 talukas. During this campaign, scientists from 30 Krishi Vigyan Kendras and four agricultural universities, agricultural experts, officers from the agriculture department, and local progressive farmers will visit villages and interact with farmers.

During these visits, farmers will be informed about natural farming, modern and climate-resilient farming methods, new improved seeds, nano fertilizers, soil health card usage, and the importance of using only the necessary amount of fertilizers. Additionally, they will also be made aware of farmer-beneficiary schemes of the Central and State Governments.

In the Anand Agricultural University zone, more than 1.02 lakh farmers from 793 villages across 9 districts; 80,000 farmers from 465 villages across 7 districts under Sardarkrushinagar Dantiwada Agricultural University; 1.20 lakh farmers from 933 villages across 10 districts under Junagadh Agricultural University; and over 71,000 farmers from 760 villages across 7 districts under Navsari Agricultural University zone will be covered under this campaign. Altogether, more than 3.5 lakh farmers will be reached, as planned by the state government's Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

CM Patel described the campaign as a golden opportunity delivered to the doorstep of Gujarat's farmers. He added that by recognising the need for innovation and research in agriculture, Gujarat, under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, has set a remarkable example of how to effectively harness modern technology and science, such as nano urea fertilizer and drone technology, in the farming sector.

He further stated that PM Modi demonstrated in Gujarat how political will, when focused on the betterment of farmers, the agricultural sector, and rural life, can bring about transformative changes by ensuring the provision of adequate electricity and Narmada water for irrigation. PM initiated the 'Krishi Mahotsav' with an approach where the state government proactively provides farmers with guidance on optimal crop selection for their fields and strategies for achieving higher value through value addition.

The Chief Minister stated that agricultural welfare dimensions such as Soil Health Cards, Lab to Land, and Pashu Arogya Mela have been made possible for Gujarat through PM's visionary leadership and foresight. As a result, during the period from 2001 to 2014, when the national agricultural growth rate was just 3 percent, Gujarat's annual agricultural growth rate was increasing at a double-digit pace.

The Chief Minister congratulated PM Modi and the brave soldiers of the country for the success of Operation Sindoor and stated that just as the army constantly stands guard to protect the country's borders, farmers ensure the food security of the nation's people.

He also expressed confidence that Gujarat's farmers will continue to lead the way in this Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan for Viksit Bharat@2047.

On the occasion of launching this campaign, the Chief Minister also symbolically distributed various assistance kits to the farmers.

Addressing the event, Dr. Manish Das of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, provided detailed insights into ICAR's efforts to overcome challenges faced by farmers in the agricultural sector. He further stated that through this campaign, which is aligned with the Prime Minister's Lab to Land vision, ICAR aims to provide a new dimension by reaching around 1.5 crore farmers in the state. He expressed confidence that ICAR scientists will work to solve the challenges faced by farmers in their fields through this campaign.

In a welcoming address, Vice-Chancellor of Anand Agricultural University, K B Kathiria, stated that the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan will become a platform for mutual learning between farmers and scientists. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Director of Agriculture Prakash Rabari.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Whip Raman Solanki, Member of Parliament Mitesh Patel, District Leader Sanjay Patel, MLAs Yogesh Patel, Chirag Patel, Kamlesh Patel, Vipul Patel, Additional Chief Secretary of the Agriculture Department Anju Sharma, Managing Director of Agro Industries Vijay Kharadi, Secretary of Agriculture and Cooperation Department P D Palsana, District Collector Pravin Chaudhary, District Development Officer Devahuti, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Jasani, senior officials and staff of the Agriculture Department, and a large number of farmers were present. (ANI)

