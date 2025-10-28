Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 28 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is closely monitoring the situation across the state due to unseasonal rainfall and changing weather conditions, remaining in constant touch with district collectors and the State Emergency Operation Centre, the Chief Minister's office said.

The Chief Minister has directed senior ministers of the state cabinet to promptly visit the districts most affected by the unseasonal rainfall and provide necessary guidance to the district administration to effectively manage the situation.

As directed by the Chief Minister, Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani will visit Bhavnagar, Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel will visit Tapi, Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia, and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Pradyuman Vaja will visit Junagadh and Gir Somnath, while Minister of State Kaushik Vekariya will reach Amreli at the earliest.

Furthermore, these ministers will meet with officials from their respective districts to assess the situation and will personally visit the affected areas to gain a firsthand understanding of the conditions.

CM Bhupendra Patel on Monday held discussions with all district collectors across the state and gained insights into rainfall and changing weather conditions in their respective districts. He also directed the State Emergency Centre to coordinate closely with the districts and ensure timely assistance and necessary support.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast heavy rain, accompanied by moderate thunderstorms and strong surface winds, at isolated places across several districts of Gujarat.

According to the weather department, heavy rain exceeding 15 mm per hour, along with moderate thunderstorms and maximum surface wind speeds of 41 to 61 kmph in gusts, is very likely to occur in Amreli, Gir Somnath, and Diu districts.

These areas also face a moderate probability (30 to 60 per cent) of cloud-to-ground lightning.

The IMD further stated that moderate rain of 5 to 15 mm per hour, with light thunderstorms, and surface winds below 40 kmph are very likely at isolated places in Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Dangs, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli districts.

These areas have a low probability (less than 30 per cent) of lightning occurrence.

Light rain of less than 5 mm per hour accompanied by light thunderstorms and surface winds below 40 kmph is expected at isolated places in Porbandar, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Botad, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, Dahod, Kheda, and Mahisagar districts, also with a low probability (below 30%) of cloud-to-ground lightning. (ANI)

