Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 17 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday participated in the Adhyatmik Varshayog 2025 in Ahmedabad, an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The Chief Minister graced the felicitation ceremony of Adhyatmik Varshayog and the Prakrit language held at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad and received blessings of Acharya Sunil Sagar and Digambar Munis observing Chaturmas.

After receiving the blessings of Acharya Sunil Sagar Maharaj, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel prayed for strength to fulfil his responsibilities with dedication and contribute to the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat through a Viksit Gujarat. He also sought blessings for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of all, the statement added.

On this occasion the Chief Minister released a scripture in Prakrit and honoured Acharya Sunil Sagar, a scholar of Prakrit, by conferring upon him the distinguished title of Prakrit Prabhakar.

Param Pujya Acharya Sunil Sagar stated that Prakrit, the most ancient language of our country, deserves due respect and recognition.

He further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given due honour to the Prakrit language by declaring it a classical language.

On this occasion, MLA Kaushik Jain, former Mayor Gautam Shah, and Jain leaders Rajesh Shah, Kapil Shah, Rishabh Jain, Yogesh Shah, along with a large number of devotees from the Jain community, were present. (ANI)

