Gurugram, August 17: YouTuber and actor Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence came under gunfire from unidentified men in the early hours of Sunday. Elvish's father, Ram Avtar Yadav, shared that they feel scared after the firing incident at the house. While talking to the media, Ram Avtar shared the details of the firing incident outside the house, stating that more than 15 bullets were fired at the house at around 5:30 in the morning.

"We heard a sound around 5.30 in the morning. When we came outside and looked, we saw that bullets had been fired here. Then we immediately checked the CCTV. We found that there were two people involved for sure, and probably a third one too. We informed the police. These people fired more than 15 rounds," said Ram Avtar Yadav. When asked about Elvish's whereabouts and his reaction to the gunfire incident at his house, Ram Avtar said that Elvish usually stays away from the Gurugram residence due to work. ‘Elvish Yadav Ruined Many Homes by Promoting Betting’: ‘Bhau Gang’ Claims Responsibility for Firing at YouTuber’s Gurugram House.

May God Give Wisdom to the People Who Did This, Says Ram Avtar Yadav

#WATCH | Gurugram, Haryana | On firing at their residence, YouTuber Elvish Yadav's father, Ram Avtar Yadav, says, "We heard a sound around 5.30 am in the morning. When we came outside and looked, we saw that bullets had been fired here... Then we immediately checked the CCTV. We… https://t.co/6g7F5j5gtn pic.twitter.com/iQnkhOP08b — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025

Video Shows Walls and Doors of Elvish Yadav's House Damaged by Bullets

3-4 Rounds Fired At Elvish Yadav's Gurugram Residence, Police On The Spot#ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/iikNSKka4p — Siddhant Anand (@JournoSiddhant) August 17, 2025

Ram Avtar further stated that they are scared after the firing incident at the house. "Elvish comes here rarely. Usually, he stays away due to his work. Elvish is fine, I spoke to him. May God give wisdom to the people who did this. Naturally, we feel scared," added Ram Avtar. Unidentified men opened fire outside the residence of Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 57 on Sunday morning, Police said. Elvish Yadav House Firing: YouTuber’s Father Ram Avtar Yadav Says 25-30 Shots Were Fired at Their Gurugram Residence, Reposes Faith in Haryana Police (Watch Video).

According to Gurugram Police, over a "dozen rounds" of ammunition were fired outside the residence of Elvish Yadav. The actor was not present at his residence. "Three masked miscreants opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 57. The incident took place at around 5:30 AM. More than a dozen rounds were fired. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the firing," said Sandeep Kumar, PRO Gurugram Police.

