Junagadh (Gujarat) [India], November 9 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday participated in the Unity March organised to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Junagadh.

Bhupendra Patel also paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during the event.

The Unity March was organised by the Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department of the state government and the Junagadh District Administration.

Notably, on November 9, 1947, Junagadh became independent from the Nawabi regime and merged with India, which is celebrated as Junagadh Liberation Day.

On this memorable day of Junagadh merging with India due to the important contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, this year, on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, organising a walk as part of the Unity March is of special importance.

All sections of society, college students, NCC, NSS, My Bharat Volunteers, cooperatives, various political parties, industrial organisations, commercial organisations, religious organisations, local saints, influencers, ex-servicemen and families, sportsmen, progressive farmers, enlightened citizens, workers, social organisations, office bearers of local self-government organisations, self-help groups and a large number of citizens participated in the walk, according to the release.

Junagadh District In-charge, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Pradyumanbhai Waja, District Co-In-charge, Minister of State for Law Kaushikbhai Vekaria and Junagadh Mayor Dharmesh Poshia, MLAs and office bearers were also present.

Additionally, the Gujarat government, in collaboration with the Central government, has also organised a grand Bharat Parv-2025 at Ekta Nagar, within the premises of the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

For the first time, Bharat Parv is being held outside Delhi, and under the leadership and guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has elevated the event with remarkable grandeur.

The festival features a series of cultural, technological, and patriotic programmes that beautifully embody the spirit of unity in India's diversity. (ANI)

