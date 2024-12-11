Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] December 11 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to seek his guidance on the state's holistic development, a release said.

The Chief Minister was in New Delhi to attend the inaugural session of the two-day Indian Maritime Heritage Conclave-2024, organized by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, the release stated.

Meanwhile, CM Patel highlighted that PM Modi has realized the mantra of the port-led economy for the revitalisation of the maritime heritage of Gujarat. The state has realised the highest 38 per cent cargo handling in the country through port-led development, according to a press release.

The Chief Minister addressed the inaugural session of the Indian Maritime Heritage Conclave-2024, the release mentioned.

In his address, CM Bhupendra Patel said that from the bustling ports of ancient times to the modern hi-tech maritime infrastructure of today, Gujarat has become the first choice for global companies and investors.

"With the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the largest National Maritime Heritage Museum and Lighthouse Museum and Open Aquatic Gallery, which will be built in the state's ancient port Lothal, as well open aquatic gallery etc., will show the direction of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' in the maritime sector," CM Patel said.

The Chief Minister also expressed confidence that the maritime sector will play an important role in realizing the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India in 2047 and said that with the name of leadership in the vision of a developed India, Gujarat has targeted 2000 MMTPA cargo handling by 2047. For this purpose, the state government has given special attention to investment in infrastructure development, the development of greenfield ports and their modernization and expansion, the release added.

The two-day conclave, inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, was attended by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbanand Sonowal, Minister for Labour and Employment, Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendrasinh Shekhawat, and Minister of State for Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur.

CM Patel mentioned the feature of Gujarat's ancient and magnificent maritime heritage and said that Gujarat, having the longest coastline of 1600 km, has been providing opportunities for trade and commerce, cultural exchange and innovation through the sea route for thousands of years, the release stated.

The conclave was also attended by senior officials of the concerned central ministries as well as officials, and representatives of various states, the release added. (ANI)

