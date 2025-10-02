Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 2 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel purchased Khadi from the Thaltej area of Ahmedabad, endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion' on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Thursday.

By purchasing Khadi, a symbol of Swadeshi, the Chief Minister realised the mantra of 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

CM purchased Khadi for himself from Yash Khadi Emporium, a unit of Bharat Khadi Gramodyog Sangh located in Thaltej, and from Om Khadi, a unit of Khadi India situated on Sindhu Bhavan Road, the release stated.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, along with members of the Municipal Corporation and city BJP leaders, were present.

Earlier on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, CM Patel offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his birthplace, Kirti Mandir in Porbandar and participated in the prayer meeting.

While paying tribute to Bapu, he said that Mahatma Gandhi, through khadi spun from cotton threads and the principle of Swadeshi, laid the foundation for an independent India and led the nation to freedom.

According to the press release, PM Modi, promoting Atmanirbharta and prosperity through Swadeshi with the mantra "Vocal for Local", has inspired the vision of building a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

CM extended greetings on Vijayadashami, the festival celebrating the triumph of truth, and paid tribute to the divine spirit of revered Bapu. He said that remembering Mahatma Gandhi evokes the image of a selfless saint, a devotee of non-violence, and a universal humanitarian.

CM Patel said that, to realise the cleanliness ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, global leader PM Modi took up the broom, transforming cleanliness into a nationwide movement and setting an example for the country and the world. (ANI)

