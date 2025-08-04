Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 4 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the site of the upcoming Bulk Drug Park in Jambusar, Bharuch district, spread across 815 hectares (2,015 acres), and reviewed the progress of ongoing construction works.

Under the Bulk Drug Park Policy announced by the Central Government in 2020, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Gujarat Government is developing this park through GIDC with state-of-the-art infrastructure to boost self-reliance in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

As part of his initiative to review major ongoing projects during district visits, the Chief Minister inspected the Bulk Drug Park and also participated in a tree plantation drive at the site. During his visit, he conducted an on-site review of the progress of common infrastructure facilities being developed at the park.

The Chief Minister reviewed the ongoing works related to connectivity and infrastructure at the Bulk Drug Park, including the approach road, compound wall, internal roads, pre-cast storm water drains, internal water supply system, and effluent disposal. He also provided necessary guidance. These common infrastructure and related facilities are being developed at a cost of Rs.550 crore. The entire project, estimated at Rs . 3,920 crore, is expected to be completed by March 2027.

During the visit, MLA D.K. Swami, GIDC Managing Director Praveena D.K., Bharuch District Collector Gaurang Makwana, GIDC Chief Engineer Priyankan Menat, and other officials were present.

Earlier on August 3, CM Bhupendra Patel approved Rs 4,179 crore for multiple development projects under the Urban Development Year-2025 for 7 municipal corporations and 12 municipalities in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initiated the Urban Development Year in 2005 as Gujarat's Chief Minister. Marking its 2 decades of success, the state is celebrating 2025 as Urban Development Year.

With a focus on transformative urban development, CM Patel has given in-principle approval for projects worth Rs 4,179 crore under Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana for increasing citizen-centric works in cities during this Urban Development Year, as stated in the release. (ANI)

