Nagpur, August 4: In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a drunk Indian army officer allegedly hit several people with his car in Nagpur. The officer was later identified as Harshpal Mahadev Waghmare (40). It is reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening, August 3, when Waghmare was visiting Nagpur. The Army officer was said to be on a four-day leave.

According to a report in NDTV, Waghmare lost control of his vehicle and hit at least 25 to 30 people in Nagpur. Soon after the incident, locals caught Waghmare and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. As per the report, the drunk Army officer was driving to Hamlapuri via Durga Chowk in Nagardhan around 8:30 PM under the influence of alcohol. Nitin Gadkari Receives Hoax Bomb Threat: Man Arrested for Threatening To Bomb Union Minister’s Residence on Wardha Road in Maharashtra’s Nagpur.

Police officials said that Harshpal was driving recklessly when he lost control of the vehicle. Following this, the car hit several people before overturning and falling into a drain. The locals pulled Waghmare out of the drain and allegedly thrashed him. Visuals surfaced online allegedly show Waghmare trying to get past angry locals with blood on his face.

After being alerted about the incident, officials of Ramtek police arrived at the scene and took Waghmare into custody. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2025 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).