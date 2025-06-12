Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 12 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday rushed to Asarwa Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, where victims of the Air India plane crash were admitted for treatment.

Expressing grief over the tragic incident, CM Patel assured comprehensive support for rescue and relief operations.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: 3 Minor Girls Raped in Calangute Guest House, Owner and Manager Among 4 Arrested.

Chief Minister directed authorities to establish a green corridor to expedite the transfer of injured passengers to medical facilities. He also ensured that hospitals are equipped to provide priority treatment.

In a post on X, CM Patel stated, "I am deeply saddened by the accident of the Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. I have instructed the officials to take immediate rescue and relief operations in the accident and to make arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing. I have also instructed to arrange a green corridor to take the injured passengers for treatment and to ensure all the treatment arrangements in the hospital are given priority. The Honourable Union Home Minister Shri Amitbhai Shah has also spoken to me and assured full support of the NDRF teams and the Central Government for the rescue and relief operations in this plane crash."

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash Passenger List: Who Were Onboard London-Bound Flight AI171 That Crashed in Ahmedabad? Check Names of All Passengers and Crew.

According to his X post, PM Modi has also been closely monitoring the situation and is in constant communication with state authorities.

Earlier today, an Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that a team has been rushed to the spot for investigation.

The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience, and the official added that the copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience.

As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls.

The aircraft fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter immediately after departing Runway 23. The official said heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen at the accident spot. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)