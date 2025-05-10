Ahemdabad (Gujarat) [India] May 10 (ANI): The state government has an adequate stock of essential commodities, medicines, fuel, and other necessary supplies. During a video conference review meeting held by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with the administrative officials of all districts, it was mentioned that if any border district requires such supplies, the respective District Collector can immediately approach the state government to procure them, as told by officials.

The meeting also mentioned that, as stated in the release, secretaries in charge of the concerned border districts have been deputed to provide necessary guidance to the district administrations in the current situation.

The release further mentioned that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted a comprehensive review of district administrations' preparedness to ensure the safety of citizens and protection of life and property, particularly in the border districts, amid the current national situation. The review was held at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar in the presence of Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghvi and Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi.

The CM conducted a video conference with the administrative heads of border districts such as Banaskantha, Kutch, Patan, and Jamnagar to review the local situation and assess the level of preparedness. Considering the current scenario, the CM instructed officials to ensure the readiness of satellite phones, wireless systems, and walkie-talkies to maintain an uninterrupted communication network in the border regions. This would help ensure timely and effective communication with citizens.

The Chief Minister also directed the district administrations to further strengthen the village evacuation plans, so that residents in vulnerable border villages can be safely relocated, if necessary. He added that safe shelters must be set up at easily accessible locations, and a sufficient number of vehicles must be arranged to ensure smooth and timely relocation.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel instructed the Road Construction Department teams across the state, including those in border districts, to remain on high alert with advanced equipment and adequate manpower. He directed that immediate action be ensured in case of road damage during any critical situation, so that vehicular movement remains unaffected and damaged roads can be made motorable at the earliest. In the meeting, the Chief Minister also received updates on the steps taken by various departments from their senior secretaries.

Principal Secretary of Food and Civil Supplies, R C Meena, stated that the department is consistently monitoring the prices of 38 essential commodities to keep them in check. He noted that the state has sufficient stock of daily necessities such as wheat, rice, pulses, onions, and potatoes, with district administrations updating stock levels daily. He also mentioned that coordination is being maintained with petroleum companies to ensure the continuous availability of petrol and diesel across the state.

Principal Secretary of Health Dhananjay Dwivedi shared a detailed overview of the state health department's preparedness. He stated that, along with the deployment of medical staff and doctors from other districts to the border regions, additional ambulances have been positioned in Bhuj, Jamnagar, Patan, and Banaskantha. He also mentioned that mega blood donation camps are being organised to ensure the availability of blood in times of need.

Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi directed Collectors of all districts to remain on high alert and maintain regular coordination with the state control room. The review meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, M.K. Das, Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, Additional Chief Secretaries of the Revenue, General Administration, Energy, and Labour & Employment Departments, along with senior BSF and Army officials. Also present were the Secretary to the Chief Minister, Avantika Singh, Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey, and other senior officials. (ANI)

