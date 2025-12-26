Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 26 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday inaugurated Kreeda Bharati's Akhil Bharatiya Convention in Ahmedabad and said that sports have been an integral part of India's culture and lifestyle since ancient times.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been granted the hosting rights of the Commonwealth Games, and Ahmedabad has also been selected as one of the key host cities. He said that in this context, the Kreeda Bharati convention is being organised in Ahmedabad, which will give a new direction to the sports sector.

He said that the Prime Minister has consistently emphasised holistic development in every sphere of life, with sports playing a crucial role in building a healthy and fit nation. Guided by this vision, the Prime Minister had initiated the Khel Mahakumbh in Gujarat in 2010 to strengthen the sports culture in the state.

The Chief Minister noted that the Khel Mahakumbh, which started with the participation of around 16 lakh people in 2010, recorded the participation of nearly 72 lakh people in its 2025 edition. He added that the initiative has significantly increased enthusiasm for sports, even in rural areas, and has helped identify talented players, with several athletes from Gujarat going on to represent the state and the country at national and international levels.

Referring to ancient Indian scriptures, the Chief Minister said that physical training, skill development and competitive sports have been deeply rooted in Indian civilisation, reflecting a long-standing tradition of sportsmanship.

Welcoming players, trainers and volunteers from across the country attending the three-day convention, he said that Kreeda Bharati plays an important role in nation-building by preserving and promoting traditional Indian games. He added that the organisation instils values of patriotism and helps shape responsible citizens, along with skilled athletes.

The Chief Minister further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, the state government is committed to organising around five world-class sporting events in the coming years as part of preparations for the 2036 Olympics.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also released the 'Krida Jyot' souvenir book.

The three-day convention is being organised at Shree Kalki Tirthdham, Prernapith, Ahmedabad, with the participation of players and volunteers associated with Kreeda Bharati from across the country.

Kreeda Bharati Gujarat State President Vivek Patel delivered the welcome address, while Akhil Bharatiya General Secretary Rajji Chaudhary shared details about the convention and the organisation.

The event was attended by Akhil Bharatiya Kreeda Bharati President Gopalji Saini and Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister and Working President of Kreeda Bharati Chaitanyaji Kashyap, along with several office-bearers and members of the organisation from different states. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)