New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) In his first visit to the national capital after becoming Gujarat chief minister, Bhupendra Patel on Monday met President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Patel also met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah and some other union ministers.

The Prime Minister's Office posted a picture of Patel's meeting with Modi.

The chief minister tweeted after meeting Shah, "Met Hon'ble Home Minister of India Shri Amit Shah ji in New Delhi. Gujarat is blessed to have received his continual guidance and support for the betterment of the State."

Patel was sworn in as chief minister on September 13, succeeding VijayRupani as the BJP replaced the Council of Ministers with a new team.

