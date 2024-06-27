Chhotaudepur (Gujarat) [India], June 27 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and School Praveshotsav 2024 on Thursday--a three-day statewide school admission festival organised by the state government from June 26 to 28.

CM Patel also interacted with students during an event organised as part of the festival at a school in the Chhotaudepur district.

"Now, when students don't reach school, the teachers visit their homes the next day to inquire about their absence. Parents, too, are paying attention. There are schemes in implementation and with everyone's efforts, we are getting results," CM Patel said.

Earlier on Monday, Gujarat CM Patel chaired a meeting regarding Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and School Praveshotsav-2024 and said that more than 32 lakh children will be admitted to school during the festival.

"'Celebration of Joyful Education,' the Statewide School Entrance Festival, is starting on June 26 with this theme. More than 32 lakh children will be admitted to school during this three-day admission festival," CM Patel said in a post on X.

In this regard, Patel held a meeting at Gandhinagar with Team Education. He called upon all to persevere with micro-planning so that no child in the state is deprived of education and all receive high-quality education.

He added further, "This year, for the first time, apart from Balwatika and Class-1, the School Entrance Festival is also going to be held in Class-9 and Class-11. This year, the state government has launched very beautiful schemes like 'Namo Lakshmi Yojana' and 'Namo Saraswati Yojana."

He also called on the occasion to ensure that its benefits reach every student, even down to the village level.

CM Patel lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating the festival and said, "Narendra Modi started the School Entrance Festival in Gujarat during his tenure as Chief Minister, and we are getting very good results. The dropout rate of students has become negligible, and a new consciousness has been instilled in society towards education."

On girls' education, Patel said, "The Gujarat government has launched the Namo Lakshmi and Namo Saraswati Yojanas to promote girls' education and science studies. Both are very beautiful plans."

Requesting people to take advantage of this scheme, Patel added further, "It is my special request that every parent and every student up to the village level should get information about this scheme and take advantage of it."

Talking about the results of the festival, the Gujarat CM said, "So far, we have got very good results of the school entrance festival. Every girl child of Gujarat can go beyond secondary and higher secondary education and build a bright future." (ANI)

