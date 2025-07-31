Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 31 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel continues to closely monitor the functioning of various departments of the state government and district offices, as well as ensure sensitive and citizen-friendly handling of applicants, through direct and surprise visits, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

In this context, he has initiated unannounced inspections of district-level offices without any prior intimation. As part of this initiative, on Thursday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made a surprise visit to the office of the Executive Engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department under the Gujarat Water Supply and Sewerage Board, located at the Sahayog Sankul in Gandhinagar.

During this surprise visit, the Chief Minister also reviewed the functioning of the District Water and Sanitation Unit (DWSU) office operated by WASMO, which is located in Block B of the Sahayog Sankul.

During the surprise visit, CM Patel inquired about the status of online complaints received through the helpline and the actions taken to resolve them. He also reviewed the functioning of rural water committees and gave necessary instructions to officials.

Earlier, he had conducted similar surprise visits to government offices during his visit to Kheda district and at the Old Secretariat in Gandhinagar.

Officials and staff at Sahayog Sankul were pleasantly surprised by the Chief Minister's unexpected visit and appreciated his proactive, people-centric approach to governance. He was accompanied by Secretary Dr Vikrant Pandey and Officer on Special Duty Dheeraj Parekh.

Earlier, CM Patel reviewed the progress of 32 projects worth Rs 1.74 lakh crore across seven departments of the state government during the third session of the review meeting for the state's high-impact projects.

According to a Chief Minister's Office statement (CMO), in this meeting, senior secretaries from each department provided detailed updates on the progress achieved thus far and their future plans for high-impact projects.

During the review, the Chief Minister stated that all these development-orientated projects serve as indicators of integrated and holistic development for building Viksit Gujarat, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat.

He emphasised that projects must be completed on time with quality while also avoiding delays to prevent increased financial burdens.

CM Patel also directed that the compensation for land acquisition for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project should be completed by August 2025.

In Khavda, Kachchh, 64 per cent of the work on the 30 GW Hybrid Renewable Energy Park has been completed, and renewable energy projects with a capacity of 6,862 MW have become operational. Additionally, the Chief Minister reviewed the energy department's progress and planning to complete the RE Park by December 2026. (ANI)

