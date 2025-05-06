Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 6 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a video conference on Tuesday to review the state's preparedness for the state-wide Civil Defence Mock Drill scheduled for May 7.

This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states to conduct a Civil Defence Mock Drill on May 7.

Aligning with this, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired the video conference in the presence of Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, ACS Home MK Das, and DGP Vikas Sahay, along with senior officials from all districts.

Preparations of key departments such as GEB, Fire, Forest, PWD, Medical, Home Guard, Revenue, Collector and Police Departments, and Municipal Corporations were thoroughly reviewed during the conference.

After the meeting, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi briefed the media on public safety measures for the mock drill.

As part of the measures, it was mentioned that, in the event of a warning, citizens should remain alert and be aware of two types of sirens.

It gave information and said that a long siren indicates a warning signal, suggesting a possible air strike, while a short, steady siren indicates an all-clear signal, meaning the threat has passed.

During any emergency, it was advised to immediately stop all outdoor activities and help senior citizens, children, and disabled persons and avoid using elevators and opt for stairways while evacuating.

A blackout will be observed in various districts of the state from 7:30 pm to 8:00 pm on May 7.

During this time, ensure all lights in homes, offices, and vehicles are switched off or properly covered.

The instructions said to make use of blackout curtains or thick fabric to block any light from being visible outside and avoid using mobile phones or flashlights near windows.

It further said to adhere strictly to instructions issued by the civil defence authorities through radio or public announcements, avoid circulating rumours or unverified information, and help neighbours who may be unfamiliar with emergency protocols.

Harsh Sanghavi urged all citizens that this mock drill is intended solely as a preparedness exercise and a means of raising alertness.

"There is no need to feel scared or panicked. The drills will be conducted in 18 districts, including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Bharuch (Ankleshwar), Tapi (Kakrapar), Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka (Okha, Vadinar), Kutch-East (Gandhidham), Kutch-West (Bhuj, Naliya), Patan, Banaskantha, Gir Somnath, Mehsana, Navsari, Narmada, Dang, and Morbi," said Sanghavi.

Harsh Sanghavi outlined the step-by-step procedure for the mock drill.

As per the Civil Defence guidelines, 12 different services will actively participate, including trained wardens and volunteers from Civil Defence.

The Indian Air Force will communicate secret messages to the Civil Defence through a secure hotline.

It is important to note that, following the Chinese invasion in 1962, the Indian government established the Civil Defence system in 1963, similar to many other nations.

The goal was to save lives and property during wartime, maintain public morale, safeguard against misinformation, and ensure the uninterrupted flow of industrial production and supplies.

Over time, the scope of Civil Defence activities has broadened. In times of peace, Civil Defence personnel, along with honorary officers and volunteers, are instrumental in responding to natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, and storms, as well as man-made crises like communal riots, major fires, and accidents.

These officers and volunteers are always present at the scene, carrying out vital public service duties. (ANI)

