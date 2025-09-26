Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 25 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday took part in the Garba Festival organised at the IPS Mess in Ahmedabad and prayed to Adi Shakti Maa Amba. He conveyed Navratri greetings to all IPS officers and police personnel.

Renowned artist Shri Bharat Baria and his troupe performed aarti accompanied by a graceful dance performance. A troupe from Porbandar presented Maniyaro and Dhal-Talwar Raas, while the youth from Anand showcased both traditional and contemporary Raas-Garba performances, a release said.

Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department M K Das, Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, senior police officials Dr K N L Rao and Manoj Agrawal, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G S Malik, along with other senior IPS and police officers, were present.

IPS officers also participated in the Navratri festival with their families.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday night attended the 'Kesariya Garba' Navratri celebration held at the Ram Katha Ground in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The Union Home Minister's appearance at the cultural event came a day after he visited several Garba celebrations organised by various residential associations in Ahmedabad, as part of the ongoing Sharadiya Navratri festivities.

In a post on social media platform X, Shah shared glimpses of the celebration and expressed his devotion to the Goddess. "On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, I participated in the Navratri Garba festival at Vrajdham Apartment and Orchid Legacy in Ahmedabad's Sarkhej Ward and received the blessings of Mother Goddess," he said in the post. (ANI)

