Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 7 (ANI): The crest of Indian Navy's latest guided missile destroyer 'Surat' was unveiled by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in the presence of the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and other senior officers at a ceremony held in Surat city on November 6.

As per a Defence ministry release, this is the first warship to be named after the city of Gujarat, and in a first, the unveiling of the crest of a warship was held in the very city after which it was named.

The crest of the under-construction warship depicts the famous Hazira lighthouse that was built in 1836 at the southern entrance of Khambhat and an Asiatic lion symbolising majesty and strength.

The fourth ship of the indigenously designed and constructed Project 15B (Visakhapatnam Class) destroyers, 'Surat' represents a remarkable leap in naval technology and capabilities. The other three ships commissioned include Visakhapatnam, Mormugao and Imphal.

These warships showcase a formidable arsenal, including the indigenous BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missiles, Long-range Surface to Air Missiles, and indigenous Torpedo tube launchers.

Equipped with the latest advancements in naval warfare technology and combat capabilities, the warship Surat stands as a powerful embodiment of the navy's commitment to maritime security and national defence. This is well depicted by the wavy sea depicted on the crest.

On the threshold of joining the Indian Navy's fleet, Surat promises to serve as a formidable sentinel, safeguarding the nation's maritime frontiers and upholding its strategic interests in the region.

Named after the vibrant city of Surat, renowned for its rich maritime history and shipbuilding legacy, the warship Surat also embodies the enterprising and self-reliant spirit of its namesake.

The construction of the warship Surat exemplifies the nation's dedication to indigenous, cutting-edge maritime technology and commitment to strategic military advancements.

Slated to join active service next year, Surat and her able-bodied crew will serve the nation proudly in the decades to come, said officials. (ANI)

