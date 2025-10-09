Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 9 (ANI): In a concerted effort to establish Gujarat as the principal engine of growth for the nation and to play a pivotal role in realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel undertook a significant initiative during the inaugural Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, which was convened in Mehsana, located in North Gujarat.

The Chief Minister unveiled and dedicated the Regional Economic Master Plan prepared for the state's six key economic regions, according to the release.

Comprehensive master plans have been formulated for six key economic regions of Gujarat, each holding strategic importance from both historical and economic standpoints. These regions include North Gujarat, Kutch, Central Gujarat, Saurashtra, Coastal Saurashtra, and Surat.

These master plans serve as a roadmap to achieve the ambitious goal of expanding Gujarat's economy - through balanced regional development across all 33 districts - from its current size of USD 280 billion (FY 2023) to over USD 3.5 trillion, as stated in the release.

Under these six regional master plans, public and private investments totalling over ₹15 lakh crore (more than US $200 billion) have been planned across 500+ projects.

To ensure that the benefits of economic growth reach the youth, Regional Skilling Centres and Centres of Excellence, focused on areas such as Green Skills, Blue Economy, Logistics, and AI, will be established in collaboration with industries across all regions. These initiatives and economic activities are expected to generate approximately 28 million new employment opportunities for the state's youth.

These regional master plans will focus on futuristic sectors aligned with the local production strengths of each region.

Advanced Manufacturing: The focus will be on futuristic sectors, including electric vehicles (EVs), battery storage, marine chemicals, biologics, industrial ceramics, and biofuels - all driven by value-added innovation and technology-led advancements.

Service Sector: The goal is to increase the share of the service sector in the state's economy to 51% by 2047. Emerging service areas such as Global Capability Centres (GCCs), clinical research, logistics, product design, and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) will drive growth in skilled employment.

Tourism: The tourism sector will be boosted through new avenues, including medical value travel, heritage tourism, eco-tourism, cruise tourism, and spiritual & wellness tourism.

Blue Economy: Gujarat's 2,240 km-long coastline will be leveraged for port logistics, shipbuilding, fish processing & exports, maritime tourism, and marine innovation, empowering the fishing community and generating new employment opportunities.

Rural Economy & Sustainable Development: Agro-processing and the dairy industry will focus on Agri-tech and high-value products (ready-to-eat foods, nutraceuticals, protein supplements) to add value to the rural economy. Renewable energy projects, circular economy initiatives, and green manufacturing will advance the sustainability agenda.

At the core of this development plan is the strengthening of robust infrastructure. Over the next 22 years, implementation will include coastal railways, high-speed inter-state rail corridors, and sea-link projects. Airport expansions will be undertaken, along with the establishment of new cargo terminals and cold chains to ensure efficient logistics.

Notably, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Gujarat State Institution of Transformation (GRIT) office in Gandhinagar on July 19, 2025. GRIT serves as a 'think tank,' driving region-specific economic growth to realise the vision of a Viksit Gujarat.

GRIT will assist in establishing Gujarat as a leading state in the vision of 'Viksit Bharat@2047' by preparing data-driven policy decisions and development plans using scientific methods.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel urged investors and entrepreneurs to join hands in shaping Vibrant Gujarat's ambitious growth and to seize emerging opportunities for private investment. (ANI)

