School Assembly News Headlines Today, 10 October 2025: Reading important news headlines during school assemblies helps students expand their general awareness and develop strong critical thinking skills. The assembly news segment features updates from a wide range of topics, including national and international affairs, sports, business, and entertainment. These carefully selected headlines are designed to keep students informed about current events and encourage a deeper understanding of the world around them. Here are the key national, international, sports, entertainment, and business stories to share during the morning assembly on October 10.

National News For School Assembly

Ola, Uber, Rapido Strike in Maharashtra: App-Based Taxis and Autorickshaws Go on Daylong Bandh for Fare Hike, Other Demands; Check Details

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Jan Suraaj Party Releases First List of 51 Candidates

What Is Tomato Flu? Viral Fever Grips Uttarakhand; Know About Causes, Symptoms, and Prevention

International News For School Assembly

Nobel Prize in Literature 2025: Hungarian Novelist Laszlo Krasznahorkai Awarded Nobel for Visionary Oeuvre Reflecting Apocalyptic Times

Israel-Hamas Agreement: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes First Phase of Donald Trump’s Peace Plan

Cough Syrup Deaths: WHO Monitoring Situation Amid Deaths of Children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Announcement on October 10: What Is the Selection Process? Can Donald Trump Win the Prestigious Award?

Sports News For School Assembly

Smriti Mandhana Breaks Belinda Clark’s 28-Year-Old Record of Most Runs in Calendar Year in Women’s ODIs

Egypt Confirms FIFA World Cup 2026 Berth as Mohamed Salah Scores Brace in 3–0 Win Over Djibouti

Pitch Report by AI! Google Gemini Reports How Wicket Will Behave For India vs South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match

Rinku Singh Receives 5 Crore INR Extortion Threat, Message Sender Claims ‘D-Company’ Link: Report

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Jawed Habib Crypto Investment Scam: Celebrity Hairstylist, His Family and Associates Allegedly Defraud 400 Investors Through Ponzi Scheme in UP; 23 FIRs Filed, Lookout Notices Issued

‘DDLJ’ 30th Anniversary: UK PM Keir Starmer Visits YRF Studios in Mumbai, Announces Cultural Collaboration With Yash Raj Films

Saif Ali Khan Talks About Knife Attack on ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’, Reveals Son Jeh and His Nanny Were Also Injured in Stabbing Incident

Business News For School Assembly

Mukesh Ambani retains No.1 spot on Forbes list of India's 100 richest people

LG Electronics becomes the first-ever IPO in India to cross Rs 4 lakh crore-mark in subscription

School students develop confidence as these school news headlines keep them aware of current events in India and across the world. Developing the habit of going through daily headlines also improves their communication skills. These young minds seek information and expand their knowledge base about key developments and changes happening in various fields worldwide.

