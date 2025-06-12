Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 12 (ANI): As part of the two-year-long nationwide celebration commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Swaraj Ashram in Bardoli, the Karma Bhumi of Sardar Saheb, prior to the Khedut Sammelan.

Patel, the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of India from 1947 to 1950, was born on October 31, 1875. Last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the government's decision to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel with a two-year-long nationwide celebration, starting from October 31, 2024.

During his visit to the Swaraj Ashram in Bardoli, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid tribute to Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi by placing handspun cotton yarn on their statues.

The Chief Minister visited the Sardar Niwas and received detailed insights from the trustees of the ashram about Sardar Saheb's struggle for the farmers.

He was also briefed on how Vallabhbhai Patel came to be known as 'Sardar' after the Bardoli Satyagraha. Following this, the Chief Minister toured the room and memorials at Swaraj Ashram where Sardar Saheb had carried out various nationalistic activities, and paid heartfelt tribute to him.

The Ashram management expressed their delight over the Chief Minister's visit to Swaraj Ashram as part of Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary celebrations. The trustees also conveyed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for the government's continued support for the Ashram.

President of the Ashram Bhikhabhai Patel, Vice President Kiritbhai Patel, and Secretary Niranjanaben felicitated the Chief Minister by presenting him with a shawl.

During the Chief Minister's visit, several dignitaries were present, including Surat MP Mukeshbhai, MLAs Ganpatsinh Vasava, Ishwar Parmar, Sandip Desai, and Mohanbhai; Collector Dr Sourabh Pardhi, District Development Officer Shivani Goyal, Superintendent of Police Hitesh Joysar, BJP President Bharat Rathod, former District President Bhavin Patel and other officials. (ANI)

