Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 13 (ANI): The Gujarat government has declared 'The Kashmir Files' movie tax-free in the state on Sunday.

The announcement was made by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Also Read | Rupa Dutta, Actress Who Had Wrongly Accused Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of Sexual Harassment, Arrested for Alleged Pickpocketing at International Kolkata Book Fair.

The Gujarat CMO tweeted in Gujarati, "Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to give tax exemption to the film 'The Kashmir Files' in the state."

Earlier, the Haryana government on Friday declared that "The Kashmir Files" movie will be tax-free in the state and directed cinemas and multiplexes not to charge state GST on the screening of the movie.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs High-Level Meeting, Reviews India’s Security Preparedness Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis.

The film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)