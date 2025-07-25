Patan (Gujarat) [India], July 25 (ANI): Lord Shiva's devotees gathered at various temples across Gujarat on Friday morning to offer their prayers during the holy month of Sawan. Patan's Somnath temple, and Rajkot's Panchnath temple witnessed devotees gathering in large numbers, offering prayers to the shivling and chanted hymns early this morning.

Large crowds were seen at Somnath temple, among the 12 jyotiralingas of Shiva, early morning, as some devotees stood near the entrance and offered prayers while devotional hymns played.

Also Read | What Should Be the Age of Consent for Sex? Here's What Government Told Supreme Court on Petition Against Law Criminalising Consensual Romantic Relationships Among Adolescents.

According to belief, worshipping Lord Shiva during Shravan helps devotees attain peace and relief from worldly troubles. The month holds deep spiritual significance, marked by fasting, chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans, and performing Rudrabhishek, a ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Lingam with holy substances such as milk, curd, honey, and water.

Meanwhile in Panchnath temple, devotees offered prayers to a decorated shivling, lining up to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva. The temple is considered as one of the oldest in the city, with a history dating back to approximately 150 years ago.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Maldives, Received by President Mohamed Muizzu Other Senior Leaders (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile in Uttar Pradesh, a large number of devotees took a holy dip in the confluence of Rivers Ganga and Yamuna, known as 'Sangam' in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on the occasion of Shravan Amavasya.

Taking a dip in the holy water on Shravan Amavasya is considered to have special significance, and devotees today, along with chanting and penance, also make donations.

Yesterday, the sacred festival of Sawan Shivratri was celebrated with immense devotion across the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, as thousands of devotees and Kanwar pilgrims gathered at prominent Shiva temples to offer prayers and perform rituals.

Shravan, the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar, is regarded as one of the holiest periods in Hinduism, particularly for the worship of Lord Shiva. This year, Shravan began on July 11 and will conclude on August 9. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)