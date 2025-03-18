Fire breaks out in waste godown of a paper mill in Kabola village of Gujarat (Photo/ANI)

Aravalli (Gujarat) [India], March 18 (ANI): A fire broke out in the waste godown of a paper mill in Kabola village of Gujarat's Aravalli on Tuesday, officials said.

According to the officials, no casualties have been reported so far.

Also Read | Delhi Double Murder: Attendant Strangles Elderly Sikh Couple in Netaji Subhash Place Area, Escapes With Valuables.

Fire officials arrived at the scene after receiving the information, and efforts to control the fire are underway.

Fire Officer Hemraj Singh Vaghela said, "A fire broke out in the waste godown of a paper mill, and operations are underway to douse the fire."

Also Read | Bengaluru Tragedy: 2 Women Including 1 Pregnant Die After Electric Pole Falls on Them During Road Repair in Karnataka, JCB Driver Arrested.

Further investigations are going on. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)