Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 2 (ANI): On the occasion of Vijayadashami on Thursday, the Gandhinagar metro rail trial run successfully commenced, running from Sachivalaya to the route's final station, Mahatma Mandir, according to a press release by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Under the continuous guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, metro rail work has gained momentum. The trial run, previously limited to Sachivalaya, has now been extended to five additional stations: Akshardham, Old Sachivalaya, Sector 16, Sector 24, and Mahatma Mandir.

Also Read | Giriraj Singh Targets RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Calls Him 'Ravan' of Bihar.

Upon completion of the trial run, the Metro Rail Commissioner will submit the required applications to CMRS for approval. By the start of Nutan Varsh (New Year), Metro Rail services are expected to be operational up to Mahatma Mandir, said the release.

Once completed, metro rail services will be operational at 53 stations along the 68-kilometre route between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, offering travel that is more affordable, comfortable, and pollution-free.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Crackdown on Encroachments in Sambhal's Rae Buzurg Village; Marriage Hall Demolished, Mosque Given Time (Watch Videos).

Earlier today, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his birthplace, Kirti Mandir in Porbandar, and participated in a prayer meeting.

While paying tribute to Bapu, He said that Mahatma Gandhi, through khadi spun from cotton threads and the principle of Swadeshi, laid the foundation for an independent India and led the nation to freedom.

According to the press release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promoting Atmanirbharta and prosperity through Swadeshi with the mantra "Vocal for Local", has inspired the vision of building a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

CM Patel extended greetings on Vijayadashami, the festival celebrating the triumph of truth, and paid tribute to the divine spirit of revered Bapu. He said that remembering Mahatma Gandhi evokes the image of a selfless saint, a devotee of non-violence, and a universal humanitarian. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)