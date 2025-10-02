Sambhal, October 2: On Dussehra day, the district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal launched a major demolition drive against illegal encroachments, bringing down a marriage hall built on government land in Rawa Buzurg village, officials said. The operation, carried out on Thursday morning, turned the area into a heavy security zone, with nearly 200 police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel deployed. Drones were also used to monitor the exercise in real time.

According to SDM Vikas Chandra, the marriage hall had been constructed on land recorded as a government pond. "The village has two government records -- plot number 691 designated for a pond and plot number 459 earmarked as a compost pit. The hall stood on pond land, and hence it has been demolished," he said. The administration also served notice to a mosque that had come up on compost pit land in the same village. Sambhal Dispute: Mosque Committee Moves SC Asking DM to Ensure Status Quo on Well Outside Mosque.

However, after representatives of the mosque management committee requested four days’ time, the administration granted a temporary moratorium. "The committee members themselves have agreed to remove the illegal structures voluntarily, in consultation with the District Magistrate. This cooperation will help avoid any law-and-order situation," an official said. District Magistrate Rajender Pensia said the action was taken strictly in accordance with legal provisions.

“There was a 2,310 square metre pond here that had been encroached upon. We are only implementing the Tehsildar Court’s order under Section 67. Our team, along with police and revenue officials, carried out the demolition today under proper supervision," he clarified. Sambhal's Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said adequate time had already been given to the encroachers. "They were served notices and given 30 days to remove illegal encroachments. Since they failed to act, the administration was compelled to take action," the SP said. ‘Jumma Comes 52 Times, Holi Comes Once in a Year’: Sambhal Cop Advises Muslims To Stay Indoors on Holi, Urges Revellers Not To Throw Colours on Unwilling People (Watch Video).

Crackdown on Encroachments in Sambhal

VIDEO | Sambhal: Bulldozer action is being carried out against an illegal marriage hall built on public land. SP Krishan Kumar Bishnoi says, “This illegal construction was flagged months ago. It is being bullzoded today. Security has been deployed and drone surveillance is being… pic.twitter.com/tZt8fyNFi9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 2, 2025

#WATCH | Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district carry out demolition drive against illegal constructions in Rae Buzurg village https://t.co/yojhyrG9or pic.twitter.com/RNZ9lsM3os — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025

By the afternoon, mosque committee members began removing disputed constructions on their own. “We are cooperating with the administration to ensure peace and harmony in the area,” the committee said in a statement. Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq, however, said the bulldozer actions being carried out by the UP government are unconstitutional and violate the principles of justice. "Punishment is the sole prerogative of the judiciary, not the administration. Despite repeated observations by the Supreme Court against such practices, the government continues to deploy bulldozers under police pressure. This undermines the rule of law and democratic values."

