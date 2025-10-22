Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 22 (ANI): Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday visited Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Ahmedabad and extended their best wishes on his 61st birthday.

Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Shankar Chaudhary, State BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma, and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi accompanied the Chief Minister and the Governor during their visit, according to a release by the state government.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel prayed for Amit Shah's long and healthy life on the occasion of the latter's 61st birthday.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to the people-friendly Member of Parliament from Gandhinagar, Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, the honourable Amitbhai Shah," Patel posted on X.

The Gujarat CM lauded Shah for his leadership, under which the country's internal security situation has become extremely strong. He also appreciated the efforts made by the Union Home Minister in combating Naxalism."Under your steadfast leadership, the country's internal security situation has become extremely strong. Through your unwavering resolve, the nation has achieved unprecedented success in matters such as the eradication of Naxalism and freedom from corruption," Patel said.

"As the country's first Minister of Cooperation, under your leadership, the cooperative sector has become filled with new energy with the mantra of 'Prosperity through Cooperation,' and the rural economy has gained momentum. I pray to God for your long life and a healthy life full of glory," he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to the Union Home Minister.

The Prime Minister praised Shah for his efforts to strengthen India's internal security apparatus and ensure the safety of Indian citizens.

"Birthday greetings to Home Minister Shri Amit Shah. He is widely admired for his dedication to public service and hardworking nature. He has made commendable efforts to strengthen India's internal security apparatus and ensure every Indian leads a life of safety and dignity. Praying for his long and healthy life," PM Modi posted on X.

In response, Amit Shah expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister, stating on X, "Thank you, honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, for your kind wishes. Your words of inspiration have always encouraged us to serve the nation better and fulfill your vision for India. Gratitude to you for your continuous support in our journey to build a developed nation." (ANI)

