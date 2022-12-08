New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that his party which is only 10-years-old has become a "national party" after AAP got almost 13 per cent votes in Gujarat Assembly election.

"Today, the AAP has become a national party. Results of the Gujarat election have come and the party has become a national party. 10 years ago AAP was a small party, now it has governments in two states and has become a national party," Delhi CM said.

Also Read | BMC Elections 2023: Devendra Fadnavis Says 'BJP Will Win Civic Polls With 'Alliance Partner' in Mumbai.

He further thanked the people of the country and said, "Many many congratulations to the workers of the Aam Aadmi Party and all the countrymen. The number of votes that the AAP has got from Gujarat has legally made Aam Aadmi Party a national party."

For AAP to get the status of the national party it will require at least 6 per cent vote share and needs to win at least two seats.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘BJP's Bastion Gujarat Has Been Breached, Next Time We Will Win Fort’.

"I will be forever grateful to you for the love I got from the people of Gujarat every time I went to Gujarat during the elections. I learned a lot from Gujarat," Kejriwal said.

AAP chief also said that his party has entered the BJP's "fort" and next time, it would be able to win.

"Gujarat is considered a stronghold of the BJP, but we have been able to breach this fort. AAP has got about 13 per cent votes in Gujarat. Till now, 39 lakh votes have been received and counting is still going on. We are grateful to the people who reposed faith in us. This time we have succeeded in breaching the fort, next time we will win the fort," Delhi CM said.

Meanwhile, the BJP is poised to break all records of electoral performance in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and is set to get the highest number of seats won by a political party in the state's history.According to the latest information from the Election Commission, BJP is poised to win 158 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly having already won 79 seats and leading on 79 seats.Aam Aadmi Party has made its entry into the state assembly having won two seats and leading on two more. The party has increased its vote percentage to 12.87 per cent in an indication of its growing presence in the state.The Congress is set to suffer its worst electoral defeat in Gujarat, having won seven seats and leading on nine. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)