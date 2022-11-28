Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 28 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused the senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of giving provocative speeches in the poll-bound state and thereby misleading the people.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Kharge said, "This election has become important because BJP is doing false campaigning against the Congress and against Congress leaders. This election is the election of the people of Gujarat.

"Today I got to know that in this polls people of the state are taking decisions in favour of the Congress and BJP knows this and that is why BJP's national leaders are roaming in different wards. Even after 27 years of their rule, Prime Minister and Home Minister and 5 chief ministers are coming here and giving provocative speeches while misleading the people. There must be fear behind that," the Congress leader said.

"Instead of bringing change in the state, they (BJP) changed the CM, and three CMs were changed in six years. That means they (BJP government) haven't done any work in the state," he said.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, whose results will be declared on December 8.

In the 2017 Gujarat polls, the BJP won 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. The party has been in power for the last 27 years.

This time, the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CR Patil is aiming at getting its highest seat tally exceeding 140.

The state has been a BJP stronghold for a long and the party has set its sights on returning to power for the seventh term. Modi has been Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister from 2001 till 2014.

However, it faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has named Isudan Gadhvi its chief ministerial candidate.The Congress also hopes to put its best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP. (ANI)

